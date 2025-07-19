Lyford woman sentenced in multimillion dollar 8-liner scheme

A Lyford woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with a $21 million 8-liner scheme.

Dominga Ledesma is the owner of a store called Brittany's Boutique, where she exchanged silver pieces won at an illegal game room for money.

According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began back in May 2018. Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen were contacted by local law enforcement regarding El Toro Game Room, an illegal gambling business.

The complaint said customers would play 8-liner machines and if they won, an employee would provide them small pieces of "silver" equaling the amount of winnings.

Customers would then take those pieces of silver to Brittany's Boutique and exchange them for money, according to the complaint. Surveillance at the game room and boutique lasted several months.

Special agents interviewed an individual who said after customers exchanged their silver for money, the boutique would sell the silver back to the game room.

The complaint said businesses who receive more than $10,000 in one transaction must report it to the Department of Treasury. Between May 2017 and October 30, Ledesma reported $21 million for the sale of the pieces of silver.

Ledesma pleaded guilty to structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements. She was out on a $100,000 bond and must self-surrender on August 15.