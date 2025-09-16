Made in the 956: Brownsville native Ruby Anne making a splash in Tejano music

One Rio Grande Valley woman is making a name for herself in the world of Tejano music.

Brownsville native Ruby Anne has been gaining popularity on stages in Texas and around the country. She also has decades of experience in law enforcement.

"Just because we're from a small town in the Valley, doesn't mean we can't make it big," Ruby said.

Ruby auditioned for NBC's music competition The Voice back in 2017.

"My daughter and I, we went over there and we auditioned. I made the third round, but I didn't make the fourth," Ruby said.

Her career took off, performing at concerts. She later met AB Quintanilla at Charro Days in Brownsville.

They recorded a song together called Mi Cumbia.

"Y de ahi se hizo una gran cosa, hicimos, el video, everything went to number one. I get chills talking about it," Ruby said.

Since then, Ruby has written and recorded other songs. She's also been featured in music videos. It's no secret the Valley is known for many famous recording artists.

"We have so many great, amazing artists, just from here from Brownsville, and from the 956," Ruby said.

She's been inspired by other great women to pursue her dream.

"Well everyone is going to say 'otra,' but Selena of course, then you have Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey," Ruby said. "All of the women that are so powerful with their vocals and just show you can make it."

Ruby isn't just a singer on the rise, she's also a Brownsville police officer. She's been keeping people safe on the street for more than two decades.

"I've been there a very long time, and I'm very proud to say I'm so happy to help everybody out. I don't judge anybody, I'm there, I take your call, I'm there to help people out," Ruby said.

Her band is made up of other members with a law enforcement background. Ruby has some hardware to show for her dedication to music.

"From the All-Star Music Awards we brought in 2024, Best Female Entertainer of the Year, which I'm very happy to announce," Ruby said. "Even with this year, we won Best Female Vocalist of the Year."

She's had nominations for Premios Mundial, the new Mexico Latin Music Awards and the Pura Vida awards in San Antonio.

She's also been considered for a Latin Grammy.

"I'm just so happy, especially when I can come back and say I'm from Brownsville, and we literally brought this from somewhere else guys," Ruby said.

Ruby is proud of her roots. She's thankful to her fans and the support from her husband, daughter, family and management team.

From the music studio to the stage to her patrol unit, Ruby Anne is made in the 956.