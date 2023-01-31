Made in the 956: Petals & Blossoms Co.

Sandra Montoya is a florist by trade, and last year she got the idea to take her skills on the road.

Montoya launched the Valley’s first-ever mobile flower shop.

Petals and Blossoms Co. is the Valley’s first and only mobile flower shop.

“So I had noticed in LA and big cities like that they have mobile flower trucks, so that kind of brought up the idea first,” Montoya said.

That is when Montoya and her boyfriend started looking for their own.

"We were looking for like a box truck or a little step van to kind of get that going, but we couldn't find any in the region,” Montoya said. “I think the closet one was in Houston and my boyfriend actually found the horse trailer, and it clicked, and we just went running from there. We gutted it out. We re-did it. It took us about four months."

Montoya was mobile and in business soon after that. She says the trailer is BYOB, bring your own bouquet.

"We do everything like I said, from welcoming new babies into the world to everything in between to the end of life,” Montoya said. “So it's really it's a humbling experience because you don't know what people are going through, and it's good to at least have something or to offer something that'll maybe put a smile on their face or pass it along to somebody else that'll make them smile and have a good day."

She plans to keep her business blooming.

"So I plan on having a brick and mortar maybe within the next year or so hopefully, and we want to continue offer our mobile services,” Montoya said. "Come on, we're here at Palms Crossing. We'll be here until June of this year."

Sandra Montoya and Petals and Blossoms Co. Made in the 956.