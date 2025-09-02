Made in the 956: Taking the love of books straight to you with the Book-E Bus

More and more people are starting to shop at local bookshops across the Rio Grande Valley. Now, there's one bookstore that takes the love of books straight to you.

The Book-E Bus is a mobile bookstore that's providing more than just a good book, it's hoping to improve literacy one page at a time.

As they say, the wheels on the bus go round and round, but this is more than just a bus.

"Here we are today, the first mobile book store in the Valley," Book-E owner Jeannie Salinas said.

What started out as a pop-up at different markets turned into a unique idea, a bookstore on wheels.

"Me and my husband wanted to open an actual bookstore, but we both have full-time jobs and decided it wasn't for us right now. He really wanted to renovate a bus, so I said, let's do it, and here we are today," Salinas said.

FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Salinas and her husband opened Book-E, also known as the Book-B Bus, last December. It's providing a space for Valley readers on the go.

Salinas began taking her store to different markets across the Valley.

"Right now, we're running anywhere between four to eight times a month, but it's usually on the weekends, sometimes during the week," Salinas said.

You won't just find books on the Book-E Bus, there are pens, plushies, shirts, hats, stickers and much more. But that's not what makes Book-E special.

"The main heart behind Book-E is our Book-E Gives Back initiative. What we do is we sell pre-loved books, we do fundraisers and with the money we raise, we buy brand-new books in popular genres in mystery, thriller, romance, and then we give them back to the community," Salinas said.

Right now, they've only been able to give out books to kids, but are hoping to expand that to everyone.

Experts say low literacy rates and poverty are connected, which is a big reason why Salinas says she started the initiative.

"We go to the schools, we show some kids who have never been to a bookstore before what it looks like, and it really can be fun, it can be cute, it can be all of these trendy exciting things, and in doing that we also give free books to these children who have never received a free book before," Salinas said.

The business has quickly grown across the Valley, and Salinas says it's all thanks to support from the community.

"Unfortunately before we got started last year, the Book-E Bus was zip, almost nothing, and they have come out, shown up for us every single market, every single time," Salinas said.

The Book-E Bus will be at the Tres Lagos Night Market, located at 4900 Tres Lagos Boulevard, in McAllen.

For a full list of where you can visit the Book-E Bus, click here.

Helping improve literacy across the Valley is why Book-E is made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.