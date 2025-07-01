Made in the 956: The Cardenas twins' journey to success

Twin sisters from Brownsville are now part of South Texas Health System's Outpatient Rehabilitation Center.

The two are doctors in physical therapy and have been by each other's side since they were kids in school.

Darcy and Jenny Cardenas are two Rio Grande Valley natives with a passion for physical therapy.

"The journey was seven years long, but we finally made it," Jenny said.

"I was always intrigued about the process of having an injury and coming back, and coming back even stronger," Darcy said.

Jenny and Darcy graduated from Rivera Early College High School back in 2016. From their early schooling, to their secondary education to their professional career, the girls do everything together.

"It was awesome to have, basically, a built-in best friend but yeah super close growing up, we're always together," Darcy said.

After graduating from high school, the girls received their undergrad degree at Texas State University in San Marcos and were admitted to the doctoral program in Round Rock.

While the girls are identical twins, they are both different in their own ways.

"I'm a little carefree, I'm a free bird basically, she's very Type A, so in PT school that kept us balanced," Jenny said.

Darcy kept both herself and her sister focused on school, while Jenny made sure they were calm, cool and collected.

They graduated with their undergrad degree in 2020 and graduated with a doctoral degree in 2024. They've been working with STHS for almost a year.

Both say it was important to come back to the Valley and serve their community.

"The goal was always to come back, we have our family, we have the team here at South Texas, so that decision was an easy one to make," Jenny said.

"Yeah, our parents always taught us, don't ever forget where you came from and always give back, and I feel like we do that perfectly with physical therapy here in the Valley," Darcy said.

The girls say they have made several connections with their patients and their job is so much more than just a career.

Darcy and Jenny Cardenas are Made in the 956.

