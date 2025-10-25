Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former McHi standout comes back home to coach

Saturday's game may mean a little bit more to one of the coaches on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley staff.

Gunnar Henderson was a standout at McAllen High School. He then started his collegiate career at Incarnate Word before eventually ending up at Texas Christian University.

Now, he's come back home to coach the wide receivers for UTRGV.

Before Gunnar was the wide receivers coach for UTRGV, he was just a kid who loved football, playing under the Friday night lights as a McHi Bulldog.

"Yeah, it was awesome. I grew up going to games there, and then when I was a senior, it was an unbelievable experience. I have a lot of great memories with my old teammates, my old coaches. It was always awesome having my family up there watching me," Gunnar said.

After high school, Gunnar went on to play college football in the Southland Conference – for none other than Incarnate Word.

He played well enough to enter the transfer portal and earn a spot at TCU. There, he was able to play in the 2023 National Championship game with the Horned Frogs.

"It was a great experience being able to play in front of that many fans. Traveling on the road, playing against Texas, Oklahoma, going to Manhattan playing against Kansas State, so just some unbelievable experiences that will forever stay with me for the rest of my life," Gunnar said.

After TCU, Henderson received an invitation to Rookie Minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. After not making the team, Henderson thought football was over for him - until coaching called his name.

"In December of 2023, I reached out to Coach Bush, and then I had an interview shortly after that, and the interview went good, and he hired me and I moved down to the Valley about a year ago. I think they listen to me because they know I've done it," Gunnar said.

Now, Gunnar is set to help lead the Vaqueros on the field against Incarnate Word, the team he once called his own during his playing days.

"I'm very excited, I think one thing we need to do is continue to focus on the process. I think for the receivers, our goal is to see how much better we can get," Gunnar said.

But that's not where the Henderson story on the field ends. There's another Henderson shining for McHi this year, Gunnar's younger cousin, Finn. He is a senior at McAllen High School and a wide receiver with the Bulldogs.

"Gunnar is someone I look up to all my life. I mean, throwing the football in the backyard, I'm so blessed to have someone like him to look up to in the family," Finn said.

Gunnar Henderson is this week's Made in the 956: Vaqueros edition.

Watch the video above for the full story.