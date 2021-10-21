Major water line breakage reported in Pharr

A major water line breakage has been reported in the city of Pharr.

City officials said crews are working on a water leak at the 1200 block of East Belle Avenue and in the area of Sam Houston Avenue to Ridge Road from Bluebonnet Street to Aster Street in Pharr.

Customers should expect no water or low water pressure for approximately three hours while crews repair the issue.

For more information, call the city of Pharr at 956-402-4343.