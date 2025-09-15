Make-A-Wish RGV preparing for Wines for Wishes fundraiser at South Padre Island

Make-A-Wish RGV is working hard to grant wishes to as many children as possible, children who are critically ill.

They are currently getting ready for their Wine for Wishes event at South Padre Island.

Make-A-Wish RGV President and CEO Becky Gearhart speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how many wishes they hope to make come true this fiscal year and how people can participate in their fundraiser.

Wine for Wishes is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 at The Shores, located at 8605 Padre Boulevard on the South Padre Island.

For more information, click here.