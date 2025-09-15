Make-A-Wish RGV preparing for Wines for Wishes fundraiser at South Padre Island
Make-A-Wish RGV is working hard to grant wishes to as many children as possible, children who are critically ill.
They are currently getting ready for their Wine for Wishes event at South Padre Island.
Make-A-Wish RGV President and CEO Becky Gearhart speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how many wishes they hope to make come true this fiscal year and how people can participate in their fundraiser.
Wine for Wishes is scheduled for Saturday, October 4 at The Shores, located at 8605 Padre Boulevard on the South Padre Island.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Joel Villanueva returns to Channel 5 News
-
McAllen police search for man wanted in connection with auto theft investigation
-
Raymondville ISD student in custody after making terroristic threat, district says
-
Charlie Kirk mural in Edinburg vandalized
-
Brownsville signs letter of intent to launch pro-soccer team
Sports Video
-
Brownsville signs letter of intent to launch pro-soccer team
-
5 Star Plays - Week 3
-
UTRGV dominates Langston in 80-0 victory to stay undefeated
-
Gridiron Heroes: UTRGV equipment manager ensures players have what they need to...
-
Coach's Take: Port Isabel head football coach shares thoughts on the Vaqueros...