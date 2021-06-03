'Makes it a lot more difficult': Delay in new redistricting maps complicates campaigning for congressional candidate

If you don't know what your district is, how can you start a campaign?

That's a question one Republican candidate for District 34 is currently trying to answer.

Primary elections are scheduled for March 2022, with no word on when new district maps will be released.

Mayra Flores, a Republican candidate for District 34, is running for the seat being vacated by Rep. Filemon Vela, who's not running for re-election.

Currently, that district extends upward from southern Cameron County, and winds up just east of San Antonio. It also spills westward into a small part of southern Hidalgo County.

Flores says it's impossible to predict which way the district could move, and whether those communities that will be added or removed will be Democratic or Republican majorities.

Democratic Rep. Alex Dominguez, based in Brownsville, says the state is not even close to seeing final redistricting maps.

"Not only do we have to wait for final data, but then there will likely be the expected court battles to contest certain boundaries," Dominguez said. "We probably won't get an official map until maybe January or February. And that's a long time away."

State Sen. Eddie Lucio of District 27 says the secretary of state could postpone elections to accommodate time lost. He also says he thinks changes in the map could be good for the Valley, adding that many communities are different, and that new maps could possibly balance them out.

"I think we'll continue to grow. We'll continue to add members of the Legislature to South Texas," Lucio said.

As for Flores, she says she's still looking forward to going out and campaigning, regardless of whether those people can vote for her or not.

"I feel like it's not a waste of time, it's still my community," Flores said.