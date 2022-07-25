Male subject in custody after barricading himself in Brownsville home, police say

A male subject is in custody after barricading himself inside a Brownsville home Monday afternoon, police said.

U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Minnesota Road at about 3 p.m. when the male subject barricaded himself.

Brownsville police were called to the scene after authorities learned he had weapons, according to police.

Authorities made entry into the house after deployment of CS gas, police said.