Man Accused in Edinburg Nightclub Shooting Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

EDINBURG – The man on trial for shooting up a nightclub in Edinburg has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Genaro Martinez Maldonado faces multiple charges after the late night shooting at Jaguar's Nightclub.

One person was killed and six others were injured.

The Hidalgo County district attorney says Martinez Maldonado accepted a plea deal before a jury trial was about to happen.

