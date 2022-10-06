Man accused of holding child hostage, threatening police in Brownsville

Police arrested a man on several charges after police say he held a 12-year-old boy hostage and threatened officers.

At about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Garden St. regarding a domestic dispute call and met with a woman who stated that her live-in boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old Jose Ignacio Vega, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

As police were interviewing the woman outside the home, Vega allegedly shut the front door of the house while the woman's 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were still inside.

Police say Vega eventually let the girl outside, but refused to release the boy.

"Brownsville Police Department Hostage Negotiator arrived on the scene and was making contact with Vega. At one point, Vega told the Negotiator he had a headshot and could kill him," police said in a news release.

Police entered the home and used an electronic conductive device to subdue Vega, who was treated by Brownsville EMS before being taken to city jail.

Vega was charged with assault family violence, unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age and terroristic threat. Bond was set at $40,000.

The boy was not harmed during the incident and returned to his mother.