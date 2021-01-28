Man accused of shooting, killing DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez appears in court

The man accused of shooting a trooper nearly two years ago appeared in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys hashed out the rules for examining witnesses and sharing evidence at the upcoming trial for Victor Godinez.

Godinez was charged with capital murder of a peace officer in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Moises Sanchez after an incident in April 2019.

The court did not allow the recording of Thursday's proceeding.

Judge Letty Lopez says there will be no jury trials before April.

March 3 is the next pretrial date.

