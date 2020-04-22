Man accused of stealing over $100K for fake movie rights
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. attorney's office in New Hampshire says a man admitted to stealing over $100,000 from people by selling them fake ownership interests in several films and then using the money for himself. Shiva Chandan Reddy Thudi recently pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud. Court documents say the 26-year-old Thudi, from Irving, Texas, told people he was seeking investors to share in the profits of business ventures that involved his producing and distributing films. In reality, he wasn’t a movie producer or distributor. He's scheduled to be sentenced July 29.
