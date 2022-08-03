Man arraigned on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

A man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in McAllen, the police department said Wednesday.

Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue regarding a man being shot “in self-defense,” by the person who called police, according to a news release.

Police arrived at the location and confirmed that 56-year-old Luis Alonso Gonzalez Sanchez had been shot and died.

A judge set Chapa’s bond at $75,000.