Man arraigned on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting
A man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in McAllen, the police department said Wednesday.
Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue regarding a man being shot “in self-defense,” by the person who called police, according to a news release.
Police arrived at the location and confirmed that 56-year-old Luis Alonso Gonzalez Sanchez had been shot and died.
A judge set Chapa’s bond at $75,000.
