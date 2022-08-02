Man arrested on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting
A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in McAllen, the police department said Tuesday.
An arraignment for Gerardo Chapa, 30, of La Joya is pending.
On Monday at about 3:30 p.m., McAllen police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue regarding a man being shot.
Police say the reporting person called police and said "he shot a male ...in self-defense," according to a news release.
Officers arrived at the location and confirmed a man had been shot and died. Police say the incident involved two different men, not the business itself. The victim's identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.
The case remains under investigation.
