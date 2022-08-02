McAllen police investigating homicide

Photo credit: MGN

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a homicide, according to a news release from the department on Monday.

At 3:35 p.m., McAllen police responded to the area of the 2000 block of Redbud Ave. in regards to a man being shot.

The reporting person called McAllen PD and stated that “he shot a male in self-defense,” according to the news release.

McAllen police confirmed the male had been shot and died.

The incident involved two different individual males and not the business itself.

The reporting person is in custody.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.