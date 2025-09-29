Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Willacy County

A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home following the execution of multiple felony warrants by the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 7:44 p.m. at the 1300 block of West Main Street in Sebastian.

The sheriff's office said 32-year-old David Rodriguez Jr. was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to repair.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received reports that Rodriguez was at the residence on Main Street. When deputies attempted to enter, Rodriguez barricaded himself inside and shouted he was armed with a knife.

Deputies began de-escalation efforts with Rodriguez to surrender peacefully, according to the sheriff's office. After some time negotiating, deputies were able to safely breach the home and take Rodriguez into custody without incident.