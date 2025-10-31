Man arrested for allegedly hiding camera inside bathroom of Rio Grande City home

A man was arrested after allegedly hiding a camera inside a bathroom at a home in Rio Grande City.

Jose Luis Marroquin was arrested by the Rio Grande City Police Department on October 21. He is facing charges of invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room, according to interim Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis.

Solis said the complainant made a report on September 6. Officers arrived at the home, and the complainant told police they had confronted Marroquín after finding a small hidden camera in the restroom.

Marroquín was at the home when officers arrived. He and the victim, identified as a young adult, knew each other, but he did not live there, according to Solis.

Solis said Marroquin destroyed a sim card during that interaction, and he was initially arrested that night for tampering with evidence.

Search warrants for Marroquin's home in McAllen were obtained, and electronic devices were collected by investigators, according to Solis.

Solis said investigators reviewed the devices and found Marroquin was the one who placed the camera in the bathroom of the Rio Grande City home.

The camera was found hidden in a piece of cardboard near the washer and dryer connections, which were in the restroom. The camera was facing the shower.

Solis said the victim discovered the camera after seeing the red blinking light.

Marroquin was subsequently arrested on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room.