Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Alamo facing additional charge

A 19-year-old convicted sex offender arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor is now facing an additional charge in connection with the investigation in Alamo.

Malachi Isaiah Pineda is facing a charge of sexual assault, according to Alamo Police Department spokesman Lt. Eduardo Garza

As previously reported, he was originally arraigned on October 27 and charged with indecent exposure with a child, unlawful restraint of an individual under 17 years of age and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Pineda was given a $115,000 bond and has been jailed since his arraignment, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

He was picked up from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and is scheduled for arraignment on the additional charge on Friday.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.