Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Alamo facing additional charge
A 19-year-old convicted sex offender arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor is now facing an additional charge in connection with the investigation in Alamo.
Malachi Isaiah Pineda is facing a charge of sexual assault, according to Alamo Police Department spokesman Lt. Eduardo Garza
As previously reported, he was originally arraigned on October 27 and charged with indecent exposure with a child, unlawful restraint of an individual under 17 years of age and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
RELATED STORY: Bond set for 19-year-old convicted sex offender charged with indecency with a child
Pineda was given a $115,000 bond and has been jailed since his arraignment, according to Hidalgo County jail records.
He was picked up from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and is scheduled for arraignment on the additional charge on Friday.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Zoo Guest: Vinegarroon, a tail-whip scorpion
-
Economedes High School student transported to hospital as precaution following bus crash
-
UTRGV cheerleader honors Uvalde shooting victim
-
Resources available to expecting moms in the Valley through partnership
-
Brownsville entrepreneur program on pause due to government shutdown
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
-
Band of the Week 2025: Nikki Rowe High School
-
Sit down interview with Los Fresnos Star Quarterback Robert Pineda
-
Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA
-
UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday