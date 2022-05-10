Man arrested on bigamy charge, accused of faking signatures on divorce papers

Joshua Rosales. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department.

A 25-year-old Brownsville man was arraigned on a bigamy charge after police say he forged signatures on divorce papers and got married to a woman while still being married to his first wife.

Joshua Eduardo Rosales is accused of forging the victim's and a judge's signature to produce divorce papers, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

“Rosales was still legally married to the victim when he got married to the second female,” the news release stated.

A warrant was issued for Rosales in March when the victim filed a report concerning the forgery with the Brownsville Police Department. Rosales was taken into custody on Friday at the Gateway International Bridge and arraigned the following day on a $10,000 bond.