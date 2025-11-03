Man barricades inside South Padre Island hotel room following disturbance

A man has barricaded himself inside a hotel room at South Padre Island following a disturbance, according to city of South Padre Island spokesperson Nikki Soto.

Police responded to the ongoing situation at the 310 block of Padre Boulevard.

Soto said police received a weapons call believed to be related to the disturbance. The suspect is alone in the room.

South Padre Island police are being assisted by Cameron County SWAT and other agencies to de-escalate the situation, according to Soto. No injuries have been reported.

