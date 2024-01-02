Man charged following officer-involved crash in San Benito

A 21-year-old Brownsville man was charged after police say he struck one of their own in an auto-pedestrian crash in San Benito.

Yasser Ismail Abu Awwad Martinez is accused of striking the unidentified officer on Sunday on south Expressway 83 near the Oscar Williams Road overpass.

The officer was at the scene responding to a separate crash in the area when they were struck by the vehicle Martinez was driving, according to San Benito Public Relations Director David Favila

Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released from custody on a $75,000 bond.

The unnamed officer is still recovering at the hospital, and toxicology results for Martinez are pending.