Man charged with arson following trailer, carport fire in Brownsville

**EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated a shed caught fire. A correction has been made to reflect it was in fact a small trailer and carport.

A man has been charged with arson in connection with the fire of a small trailer and carport in Brownsville.

Jose Manuel Vega, 32, has been charged with arson. He was arraigned on Thursday and issued a $10,000 bond, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

Brownsville Fire Department spokesperson Hector Martinez said they received a report of a possible fire at around 3:06 a.m. at the 200 block of Center Drive.

Fire crews discovered a trailer and carport were fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames, according to Martinez. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby structures. The trailer and carport were a total loss.

Vega was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. in connection with the fire, according to Luna. No injuries were reported.