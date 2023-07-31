Man dead after officer-involved shooting in McAllen

A man who shot at police Sunday morning in McAllen has died.

Ronaldo Alvarado, 25, was an off-duty border patrol agent who fired a weapon at police during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on North 24th Street after reports there was a highly intoxicated armed man. McAllen police managed to catch up to Alvarado on North 23rd Street.

Investigators say Alvarado opened fire on officers. Police returned fire, striking Alvarado in the head.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection confirms Alvarado was assigned to the Rio Grande City station.

The McAllen Police Department continues to investigate.