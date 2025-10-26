Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving an ATV near Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public safety is investigating a crash that killed a man near Edinburg.
The news release said 25-year-old Juan Antonio Villasana was killed when a Nissan Kicks attempted to pass a Can-Am Maverick, an ATV off-road vehicle.
The crash happened on East Ingle Road north of Jasman Road north of Edinburg on Saturday at around 8:33 p.m., according to a news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed the Maverick, occupied by Villasana and a male driver, was traveling westbound on East Ingle Road, according to the news release.
The news release said the Nissan, occupied by a male driver, was behind the Maverick. The Nissan attempted to pass the Maverick on the left side when they collided.
EMS evaluated both drivers for injuries, but they were not transported to a hospital, according to the news release. Villasana died at the scene from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mercedes plans to demolish church amid safety concerns
-
Man arraigned in connection with body found near Harlingen Watermill Express
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former McHi standout comes back...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros take down the reigning Southland Conference champion Incarnate word
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former McHi standout comes back...
-
Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football