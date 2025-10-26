Man dies in two-vehicle crash involving an ATV near Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public safety is investigating a crash that killed a man near Edinburg.

The news release said 25-year-old Juan Antonio Villasana was killed when a Nissan Kicks attempted to pass a Can-Am Maverick, an ATV off-road vehicle.

The crash happened on East Ingle Road north of Jasman Road north of Edinburg on Saturday at around 8:33 p.m., according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Maverick, occupied by Villasana and a male driver, was traveling westbound on East Ingle Road, according to the news release.

The news release said the Nissan, occupied by a male driver, was behind the Maverick. The Nissan attempted to pass the Maverick on the left side when they collided.

EMS evaluated both drivers for injuries, but they were not transported to a hospital, according to the news release. Villasana died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.