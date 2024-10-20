Man hospitalized following Edinburg rollover crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday in a rollover crash that caused the temporary closure of the Monte Cristo off ramp, according to a spokeswoman with the city of Edinburg.
A black truck rolled over and struck a pole on Monte Cristo Road and 25th Avenue Sunday at around 11:20 a.m., sending one man to the hospital with no major injuries, Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma said.
A "non-contact vehicle" was involved in the crash, Lerma said.
Lerma added that the Monte Cristo off ramp was closed as the investigation continues, but it reopened at around 2 p.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
