Man killed after being ejected from vehicle following crash in Mission

5 hours 29 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 9:24 AM September 02, 2025 in News - Local

The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one man after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to Mission Police Department spokesperson Art Flores.

The accident occurred Monday at around 9:32 p.m. on 1st Street and Slabough Avenue.

The 24-year-old man was driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche traveling southbound when he struck a parked vehicle. The crash caused the man to be ejected from the truck, according to Flores.

The investigation is ongoing.

