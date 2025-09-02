Man killed after being ejected from vehicle following crash in Mission

The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one man after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to Mission Police Department spokesperson Art Flores.

The accident occurred Monday at around 9:32 p.m. on 1st Street and Slabough Avenue.

The 24-year-old man was driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche traveling southbound when he struck a parked vehicle. The crash caused the man to be ejected from the truck, according to Flores.

The investigation is ongoing.