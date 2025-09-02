Man killed after being ejected from vehicle following Mission rollover crash

The Mission Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one man after he was ejected from his vehicle, according to department spokesperson Art Flores.

The rollover accident occurred Monday at around 9:32 p.m. on 1st Street and Slabough Avenue.

According to Flores, an unnamed 24-year-old man was driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche in the area when he struck a parked vehicle. The crash caused the man to be ejected from the truck, according to Flores.

No one was inside the parked vehicle when the accident happened.

According to Flores, police are investigating if speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.