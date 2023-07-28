Man killed in 2022 officer-involved shooting identified as suspect in Harlingen homicide investigation

An aggravated robbery suspect who led police on a chase through several cities that ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting on March 2022 was identified as the man who shot a 35-year-old Harlingen woman to death in her home, according to police.

The body of Kristina Marie Torres was found unresponsive in an apartment located on the 925 block of East Pierce St. on March 26, 2022. Investigators determined Torres had been dead for several days, and that the suspect was known to her.

RELATED STORY: Police: Autopsy results show woman died of gunshot wound in Harlingen

On Friday, the Harlingen Police Department identified her killer as 43-year-old John Douglas McCommas.

In that same news release, McCommas was also identified as the man who died in an officer involved shooting that happened in San Benito the day after Torres’ body was found.

RELATED STORY: Weslaco police: Aggravated robbery suspect dies after standoff with authorities in San Benito

Officers with the Weslaco Police Department responded to the Cricket Wireless store located at 515 East Interstate Highway 2 on March 27, 2022, where they say they encountered a cashier who had been tied up and robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a black shirt and beige shorts, who fled minutes before the call for service was made.

The man —now identified as McCommas — took cash from the store and the victim's 2011 Red Dodge Charger, according to police.

McCommas led several law enforcement agencies on a chase that ended in San Benito with the officer-involved shooting that claimed his life.

“Through a multi-agency collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the Los Fresnos Police Department, a collective investigation… determined that John Douglas McCommas shot and killed Ms. Torres before he went on a crime spree that eventually led to an officer involved shooting causing the death of McCommas,” Harlingen police stated in a news release.

The news release did not provide details on the relationship between McCommas and Torres.