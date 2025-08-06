Man pleads guilty in connection with 2023 murder of Mission woman

The man charged in the 2023 murder of a Mission woman pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday.

Kristian Valenzuela Jr. is facing 30 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to the murder of Editza Gomez.

Police say Gomez was found dead in her boyfriend's attic after being missing for two weeks. Valenzuela will be sentenced in October.

Gomez's then boyfriend, Reynaldo Mercado, has been charged with murder as well.

Gomez's body was found in a secret compartment of Mercado's attic. Records said Valenzuela told police he was at Mercado's home when she was killed.

Records say Valenzuela told police the couple were arguing when he heard gunshots. Mercado allegedly held him at gunpoint and asked him to help hide Gomez's body.

Mercado's trial begins next week.