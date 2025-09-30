Man sentenced after fatally shooting girlfriend in McAllen parking lot

Fortunato Barrera Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

An Edinburg man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after admitting to shooting his girlfriend and killing her in the parking area of a McAllen convenience store, court records show.

Fortunato Barrera Jr. pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to charges of murder and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Hidalgo County court records.

Barrera was sentenced to 45 years that same day, and had additional charges of stalking and violating a protective order dismissed as part of the plea deal, records show.

As previously reported, officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to the parking area of a convenience store in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue on June 18, 2024.

READ MORE ABOUT BARRERA'S ARREST HERE

At the scene, police found the body of Janet Vichique, 28, who was dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Barrera was arrested shortly afterward. Police identified him as Vichique’s boyfriend and said he confronted her at the scene just before the shooting.

A child was present when Vichique was shot, a police spokesperson said.

Barrera has been in custody since his arrest and will receive 453 days of jail credit, records say.