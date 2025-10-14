Man sentenced to 15 years in connection with fentanyl overdose death in Cameron County

Photo courtesy of the Cameron County inmate list.

A man has entered a guilty plea in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Cameron County.

Gregory Stephen Norris entered his plea on Monday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On March 26, 2024, Arnoldo Garcia died from a fentanyl overdose; the narcotics were delivered by Norris, according to documents filed in the 404th District Court.

The Cameron County District Attorney said Norris is linked to a series of fentanyl overdoses that occurred in 2023. Cameron County authorities were searching for the supplier of tainted drugs that led to 12 overdoses.

Three people, including Norris, were sentenced in connection with those overdoses. Two more suspects are pending sentencing.