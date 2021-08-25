Man to be arraigned in connection with shooting at Hidalgo County courthouse

A man will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in connection with a shooting that occurred at the new Hidalgo County courthouse last week.

Eduardo Vela II, 30, is expected to be charged with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony, in connection with the shooting damages at the courthouse on Aug. 17, according to Sgt. Frank Medrano, a spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The charge comes after ten bullets struck and damaged windows and walls on the east side of the building.

Deputies were called to the new courthouse after a construction worker noticed the damage.

Vela is expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m, Medrano said.