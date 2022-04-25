Man wanted in connection with Harlingen shooting

Harlingen police are searching for a man accused of shooting two people and assaulting two others in Harlingen on Sunday.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Harlingen police responded to the 1000 block of East Pierce St. regarding a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. The two people were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police have identified 28-year-old Anthony Lee Rodriguez as a suspect in the case.

"During the disturbance, Anthony Lee Rodriguez allegedly produced a firearm, shooting two of the victims, and grazing a third victim. A fourth victim was assaulted by Rodriguez at the scene," the Harlingen Police Department said in a statement.

Rodriguez is wanted on four counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call Harlingen police at 956-216-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.