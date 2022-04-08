Man, woman wanted in connection with capital murder investigation in Hidalgo County

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Two more people are wanted in connection with a kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29, are wanted on charges of capital murder.

Arredondo is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen in Edinburg.

Gonzalez is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen in Edinburg.

Four other people have already been charged in connection with the death of 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez, whose body was found in a burning vehicle last month.

Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were charged with capital murder Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the same investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martinez was taken “by force” by four males from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg on March 25.

While deputies were investigating the reported kidnapping, deputies received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road.

Deputies responded and found Martinez's body burning inside the SUV.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arredondo and Gonzalez to call 956-383-8114.