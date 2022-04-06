Arrest made in connection to body found in burning vehicle

Jorge Arredondo. Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man accused of killing a 37-year-old man whose body was found in a burning vehicle last month, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Jorge Arredondo will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon for the offense of capital murder, Guerra announced in a social media post. He is accused of killing Teodoro Martinez on March 25.

Martinez was kidnapped by four individuals from a residence on the 13000 block of Mile 21 1/2 road in rural Edinburg. Deputies with the sheriff’s office who responded to the scene received another call about an SUV on fire west of Val Verde Road on Mile 22 1/2 Road. Martinez’s body was found inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a previous news release.