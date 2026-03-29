March Flood — One Year Later: Pharr couple still dealing with $40,000 in flood damage

An elderly couple in the area of southern Pharr says their home is still in need of major repairs from the historic March 2025 flood that swept the area.

Jose Ledezma, 78, says the floodwaters rose two feet inside his home on East St. Anne Drive. He says he received $9,000 in FEMA funds, but the damage totals around $40,000.

"I didn't think we were going to be able to leave. I have a truck I thought I could use, but I decided not to risk it because the street was way too flooded," Ledezma said.

The walls have since been repaired, but the roof still leaks, and cracks remain on the outside of the home. Ledezma says even with seven herniated disks, he dug deep below the foundation to try and keep the walls from cracking by adding more cement.

Ledezma and his wife keep all of their belongings in boxes. The couple said they'd rather live out of boxes than have all of their belongings ruined by floodwaters.

For families like the Ledezmas who don't have insurance, the full cost of recovery is out of reach.

Pharr created an emergency home repair program last October to help people still dealing with flood damage. The city earmarked $200,000 for the current fiscal year, according to Pharr Grants Director Napoleon Coca.

The city will take care of the home renovations. The property owner must live in Pharr and own their property. The city says it prioritizes those who are low-income, disabled, veterans, and the elderly.

People who received FEMA funds could still qualify for the repair program.

The city says it received federal funding for the new home repair program last month.

To find out if you qualify for the Pharr home repair program, call 956-402-4190.

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