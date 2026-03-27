No decision made yet as La Joya ISD evaluates procedures to rename Cesar Chavez Middle School

La Joya Independent School District said no decisions have been made about renaming Cesar Chavez Middle School.

The district is focused on reviewing policies before considering any next steps, according to a Friday news release.

The announcement comes after the district previously said it would review all information regarding potentially renaming Cesar Chavez Middle School after the campus namesake was accused of sexual abuse.

The accusations came to light after the New York Times published an article where several women, including civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, accused Chavez of sexually abusing them.

The PSJA Independent School District made a similar announcement regarding an elementary school named after Chavez.

In the Friday news release, La Joya ISD said its school board of managers is examining current policies to ensure any actions follow local and state requirements.

The review will determine if the existing policy provides proper guidance for naming or renaming schools and whether updates are needed.

"La Joya ISD understands the importance that school names hold for our students, staff, families and community," Superintendent of Schools Dr. Marcey Sorensen said. "Our responsibility is to ensure that any decisions made by the district are thoughtful, guided by policy and reflective of the values of the community we serve."

The district said it remains committed to transparency and will communicate any developments or decisions clearly with students, staff, families, and the broader community.

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