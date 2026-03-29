March Flood — One Year Later: Pharr residents recall flooding across the Las Milpas area

Drivers abandoned their vehicles and people watched as water threatened their homes as heavy rain pummeled the Rio Grande Valley and flooded streets in March 2025.

The damages were severe.

Viewer video taken in the area of southern Pharr in the Las Milpas area off Dicker Road showed street flooding. People who lived there were concerned the flooding would seep into their homes as more cars pushed through.

Barricades were up, but drivers ignored them.

"Last year, we had never seen it as flooded as we did here. I even called the city that day because traffic was flowing, causing waves, and I was concerned for the houses that were close by to get more damage," Pharr resident Veronica Madrigal said.

Pharr Public Works Director Luis Marin said police were sent out to block traffic from going into flooded roads as soon as streets began to fill up with water. Some drivers ignored those barricades.

"We do put barricades out there. We did have PD last year as well, and when PD wasn't able to assist, we had our own staff members out there," Marin said.

Marin said anyone going around barricades faces fines. In response to the flooding and the damage, Pharr created an emergency home repair program to help people still dealing with flood damage.

READ MORE: March Flood — One Year Later: Pharr couple still dealing with $40,000 in flood damage

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