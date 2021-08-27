Marine from Laredo killed in Afghanistan

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

A marine from Laredo was one of the victims killed in twin explosions in Afghanistan, according to U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar.

David Espinoza, a Laredo native, was among the 13 U.S. service members who died after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked an airport in Kabul on Thursday.

READ MORE: Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

“Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor,” said Congressman Cuellar in a statement. “When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

Espinoza graduated from Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo in June 2019.

He is survived by his brother, mother, Elizabeth Holguin, and stepfather.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the service members through Monday.