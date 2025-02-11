Markquis Nowell leads Vipers to fourth straight win

The RGV Vipers faced off against the Capitaines of Mexico City for the second time this season.

The first time the Vipers, pulled through with the win. This time around, it was a similar story with Markquis Nowell scoring 29 points and 11 assists.

"That's the name of the business," Nowell said after his performance. "The NBA is going to be like that throughout our careers and it's your job to stay ready and prepared and I feel like all the guys have been doing it very well and its showing in our games."

"We still have our lows for sure, but that's something I'm starting to improve upon that." Vipers head coach Joseph Blair added. "We're moving the ball better in my opinion too. But I think we're doing a better job."

The Vipers extend their winning streak to four games the first time this season. Thursday night they'll be facing off against the Valley Suns.