Mask mandate debate continues for Valley school districts

The Brownsville Independent School District and six other districts in the Valley continue to fight to make their own decisions about masks despite the state supreme court’s ruling over the weekend.

Superintendent Rene Gutierrez says even though it’ll be challenging to keep the mask a requirement, the district is doing all it can.

“We’re trying to see how we can— what we can do as a school district to keep our students and our staff safe,” Gutierrez said.

On Monday, Cameron County issued a health order requiring students to wear masks; Gutierrez says the district wants parents to understand the message behind their order.

“It puts everybody in the safety of protocol of wearing the mask,” he said. “But also following the protocols we have in our schools.”