Cameron County health authority issues order requiring students to wear masks

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo on Monday issued an order that students at public and private schools—grades kindergarten through grade 12—are required to wear a face mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

READ THE ENTIRE ORDER HERE.

During a press conference Monday morning, Dr. James Castillo said the order has a lot of flexibility for school districts and is similar to orders seen in Starr and Hidalgo counties.

The order includes an option for parents to have their child opt out of the mask requirement.

Castillo said this will hopefully provide guidance for school districts who are trying to navigate the legal waters seen at other Valley districts.

The order comes as the county also announced Monday morning a new program to get shots in arms of school-age kids in the county.



Under the incentive program, kids aged 12-18 who get a first dose between Aug. 10 and the end of September will get a $50 debit card from the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

