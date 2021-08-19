Starr County issues mask mandate for county schools

Photo Credit: MGN Online

Following a similar order issued by Hidalgo County, Starr County issued a mask mandate Friday that students, staff and visitors at all public and private schools--from kindergarten through grade 12-- must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status.

"I have heard your concerns. I share equal concern for the safety of children and the community," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said in a social media post. "Thus, this order is now in effect for all Starr County schools."

RELATED: Hidalgo County health authority issues mask mandate for area schools

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect for nine weeks.

The only exceptions to the order are those under the age of 4, those eating and drinking and anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering, the order stated.