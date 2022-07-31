x

Matamoros baseball to represent Mexico in Little League World Series

4 hours 18 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, July 30 2022 Jul 30, 2022 July 30, 2022 11:33 PM July 30, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is headed to the Little League World Series in August.

They'll be representing Mexico after a dramatic 3-2 win over Tijuana in the Mexico Region Final.
