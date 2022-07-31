Matamoros baseball to represent Mexico in Little League World Series
MATAMOROS, Mexico -- Matamoros Little League baseball is headed to the Little League World Series in August.
They'll be representing Mexico after a dramatic 3-2 win over Tijuana in the Mexico Region Final.
Click on the video above for more on this year's Matamoros ballclub.
