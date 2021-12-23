Mattresses donated to McAllen police staff
Dispatchers, jailers, and other McAllen police staffers received an early Christmas gift this year.
Eighty mattresses were donated to the department for those who work behind the scenes.
"We felt it was fitting in this season of peace and joy and goodwill that this mattress set be a symbolic gift at the same time," said Charli Martinez, pastor of Vital Church. "Those who keep the peace also deserve to sleep with peace at night."
Police officers weren't left out, but they got their gift last year.
Martinez Furniture donated 300 mattresses--one for every officer.
