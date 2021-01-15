McAllen Bcycle bike share will be offline starting Friday

Courtesty of the McAllen BCycle twitter account

Residents in McAllen will not be able to use the McAllen BCycle bike share until the first week February, officials said on Twitter Friday.

Starting Friday, all of the McAllen BCycle stations will be offline for the next two weeks.

"We expect our hardware updates to be completed by the first week of February 2021," McAllen BCycle said in the tweet.

The bike sharing service is under Metro McAllen and has eight stations and 90 bikes.