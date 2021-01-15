McAllen Bcycle bike share will be offline starting Friday
Residents in McAllen will not be able to use the McAllen BCycle bike share until the first week February, officials said on Twitter Friday.
Starting Friday, all of the McAllen BCycle stations will be offline for the next two weeks.
"We expect our hardware updates to be completed by the first week of February 2021," McAllen BCycle said in the tweet.
The bike sharing service is under Metro McAllen and has eight stations and 90 bikes.
Rider Alert ??— McAllen BCycle (@McAllenBcycle) January 15, 2021
Starting today, all of our McAllen BCycle stations will be offline for the next 2-3 weeks.
We expect our hardware updates to be completed by the first week of February 2021.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mDO0kQyGrg
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville community project is set to bring hundreds of jobs and over...
-
Hospitals across the country seeing vaccine hesitancy in health care workers
-
Impeachment Rundown: UTRGV political science professor explains
-
Drop in ER check-ins concerning some Valley doctors
-
Tax expert advises people who received pandemic financial assistance to file taxes...