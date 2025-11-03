McAllen commissioner enters not guilty plea on federal charges

McAllen Place 4 City Commissioner Rodolfo "Rudy" Castillo has entered a not guilty plea on charges of federal smuggling and money laundering, according to court records.

Castillo entered his plea on Monday. He, along with his wife, Bertha, were indicted on October 28. They were also indicted on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The couple — who own the used clothing store Oro Ropa Usada in South McAllen — are accused of using their business as a front for a smuggling operation.

Castillo and Bertha are currently out on bond. They are set to be arraigned in November.