McAllen commissioner says he won't resign following arrest on federal charges

Among the commissioners at Monday’s McAllen city meeting was Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo.

Monday marked the first time Castillo, 55, attended a city commission meeting since his Oct. 2 arrest on federal charges of smuggling goods and money laundering.

As previously reported, Castillo was released on a $100,000 bond on Oct. 21.

After the city commission meeting, Channel 5 News asked Castillo if he had any comment regarding his arrest. He said he did not have a comment, and later added that he plans to stay on as city commissioner.

Castillo and his wife, Bertha Alicia Castillo, were arrested and accused of using their business — Oro Ropa Usada located at 6613 S. 28th St. — as a front for a smuggling operation.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ARREST HERE

Their arrests were linked to multiple ICE raids at six locations in south McAllen that led to dozens of arrests.

According to a criminal complaint, Castillo told a confidential informant that he “avoids reporting merchandise entry into Mexico to evade detection by authorities."

The complaint said Castillo told that same informant that he makes payments to “various parties, including corrupt Mexican law enforcement officials,” to facilitate uninterrupted transport.

Castillo specifically mentioned paying $20,000 pesos to a police department, and that he manages the shipping process while his wife handles sales.

RELATED STORY: McAllen city commissioner out on bond following arrest on federal smuggling and money laundering charges

An Oct. 2 raid at the business led to the discovery of two employees who were identified as Mexican citizens who were working in the U.S. illegally, the complaint added.

Channel 5 News asked McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos what the policies are for city commissioners facing criminal charges.

“We absolutely follow just pretty much the law, and the law is everyone is presumed innocent,” Villalobos said. “Commissioner Castillo has done excellent and very well with us so we welcome him. In the very end it's a personal issue that will play itself out."

A new court hearing for Castillo was not set as of Tuesday afternoon.